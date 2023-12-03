Live
- Tanisha-Ashwini finishes runner-up in Syed Modi India International badminton
- 17 of 25 ministers in Cong govt lose Rajasthan assembly elections
- Shivraj win Budhni by over 1 lakh votes, Kamal Nath secures victory from Chhindwara by 36K votes
- Israeli president honours fallen heroes of Kibbutz Be'eri by inscribing Torah Scroll
- Cyclone Michaung: In constant touch with state governments, says PM Modi
- Now, IndiGo faces criticism over delays from former Union Minister
- 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty helps India reach 160/8 against Australia
- 193 people killed in IDF attack in last few hours: Gaza Health Ministry
- MP Diya Kumari wins by 71,368 votes, biggest victory margin in Rajasthan
- MP Assembly polls: Union Ministers Tomar, Prahlad Patel, BJP General Secy Vijayvargiya win, Kulaste loses
Just In
Surrender or face fate of your slain commander: IDF warns Hamas
Highlights
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday warned the Shejaya Battalion of Hamas to surrender or face the fate of Wissam Farhat, the slain commander of the battalion.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday warned the Shejaya Battalion of Hamas to surrender or face the fate of Wissam Farhat, the slain commander of the battalion.
“This is a final notice, you are all targets,” the IDF Spokesperson Lt Col Avichay Adraee wrote on X.
He also shared the photographs of the commander of the battalion which was operating from the Shejaya neighbourhood in northern Gaza.
The IDF said that several Hamas members have been killed by the 7th Armoured Brigade of the army.
The IDF said they have also destroyed several Hamas naval installations including vessels and armed war centers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS