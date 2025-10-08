  • Menu
15 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rain

New Delhi: At least 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport this evening due to heavy rain. Eight flights were diverted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow and two to Chandigarh. Intermittent showers began early in the morning and continued through the day.

