AAP And Delhi LG Clash Over Durga Puja Visit To CR Park

A public disagreement has emerged between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena following the latter's visit to a Durga Puja pandal in CR Park. AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that heightened security measures due to VIP movement prevented thousands from participating in the festivities on October 10.



Bharadwaj, whose constituency includes CR Park, expressed his concerns on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He stated, "For the first time, thousands couldn't reach CR Park Durga Puja in the evening. Traffic was blocked all evening due to a VIP. I urge them to reconsider such public inconvenience."



The Raj Niwas Office promptly countered Bharadwaj's assertions. They maintained that a "record number of people" attended the celebrations alongside the Lieutenant Governor. The office further alleged that residents complained to VK Saxena about poor road conditions, which they claimed was the primary cause of traffic congestion.



In their response on X, the Raj Niwas Office stated, "Thousands informed the VIP about daily traffic jams lasting hours due to poor road conditions. They also mentioned issues with sewer overflow and garbage accumulation, noting that the local VVIP leader is often absent, attending press conferences."



This exchange highlights ongoing tensions between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor's office, while also bringing attention to local infrastructure concerns in the CR Park area.

