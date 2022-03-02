Autobiography Of MK Stalin Is Released By Rahul Gandhi

The autobiography of DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, entitled "Ungalil Oruvan," was launched on Monday by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



Senior DMK politician and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan was the first to receive a copy of the book.

The book was released by Rahul Gandhi during the assembly. His early life experiences are recounted in the first section of his book. He recounts his school and college years, adolescence, early political activities, marital life, and the MISA battle, covering a period of 23 years from 1976 to 1976.

In the existence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Gandhi released the book. Gandhi will also pay a visit to the Congress' Sathyamurthy Bhavan headquarters, where he will greet freshly elected Congress members of civic bodies. Stalin is set to speak to the audience at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The gathering was presided over by DMK general secretary and state water resources minister Duraimurugan, with DMK treasurer and MP TR Balu taking the lead. Kanimozhi, the DMK women's team secretary and MP, made the welcome address. Vairamuthu, a poet and lyricist, as well as actor Sathyaraj and other guests, spoke to the crowd.

Leaders from many opposition parties, including the CPIM, RJD, and NC, as well as officials from the Trinamool Congress, TRS, and NCP, attended the book launch. Stalin had previously praised Gandhi's comments on Tamil Nadu during last month's budget session, claiming that the BJP would never be able to dominate Tamil Nadu in their lifetime.