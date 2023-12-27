Centre declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction) unlawful association under UAPA

Live
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that the government has declared Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction) as an unlawful association under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
New Delhi:
In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ or MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA."
"This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K," Shah said.
"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law," the Minister announced.