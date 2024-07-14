Centre gives more powers to J-K Lt Governor

New Delhi/Srinagar: The Centre has significantly strengthened the authority of the lieutenant governor in Jammu and Kashmir, empowering him to make decisions on crucial matters such as police, and all-India services officers and granting sanctions for prosecution in various cases. The opposition slammed the Union government's move and termed it a step towards "disempowering" the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Ministry gave more powers to the L-G on Friday by amending rules framed under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. This act, passed alongside the abrogation of Article 370, bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In the past, proposals concerning police, public order, all-India services and the Anti-Corruption Bureau required approval from the finance department of Jammu and Kashmir before reaching the L-G.

Under the revised rules, such proposals must now be presented directly to the L-G through the chief secretary of the Union territory. The LG's authority extends further to the appointment of the Advocate General and other law officers. These appointments, previously decided upon by the government, will now require the L-G's approval. The Centre's decision has met with criticism from some political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, who view it as an attempt to undermine the power of an elected government.

The Supreme Court has directed the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and holding elections to the assembly by September 30, 2024. On Saturday, various political parties expressed their disapproval of the Centre's move to grant additional powers to Jammu and Kashmir's lieutenant governor in matters concerning police and all-India service officers.

Additionally, matters related to prisons, the Directorate of Prosecution and the Forensic Science Laboratory will be handled directly by the L-G. "No proposal which requires previous concurrence of the Finance Department with regard to 'Police', 'Public Order', 'All India Service' and 'Anti Corruption Bureau' to exercise the discretion of the Lieutenant Governor under the Act shall be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the lieutenant governor through the chief secretary," the Union home ministry notification stated.

The L-G's role in bureaucratic matters has also been amplified. Proposals for postings and transfers of administrative secretaries, along with those concerning IAS and IPS officers, will be routed through the L-G's office.