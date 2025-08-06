Delhi: 2 men arrested for snatching woman's gold earrings

New Delhi; Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching a pair of gold earrings from an 80-year-old woman near a temple in Delhi’s Farsh Bazar, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on August 2 as the woman was returning home after offering prayers at the temple. The accused, identified as Suraj (28) and Neeraj, also known as Kashi (35), allegedly snatched her earrings while riding a motorcycle and then fled the scene.

Subsequently, a case was registered at the Farsh Bazar Police Station.

"During the investigation, CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas was analysed. The accused were seen riding a silver motorcycle with the last two digits of the rear number plate smeared with mud and the front plate removed to evade identification," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The police traced the route taken by the suspects and, through technical surveillance, identified the motorcycle as registered to Ramashankar, a resident of North Ghonda. Upon questioning, Ramashankar revealed that the motorcycle was used by his son, Suraj, who was absconding.

A trap was set in the North Ghonda area, and both Suraj and his associate Neeraj were apprehended while riding the same motorcycle, police said.

"Initially, both accused were evasive and tried to mislead the investigators. However, sustained interrogation revealed that they had hidden the snatched earrings at Suraj's residence," the DCP stated.

A raid was conducted at Suraj’s residence, leading to the recovery of the stolen earrings. During interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in the current case as well as a similar snatching incident that occurred in New Usmanpur on July 28, the DCP added.

Suraj has five previous involvements, while Neeraj has been involved in 19 cases, including robbery, snatching, and arms-related offences.

According to the police, both suspects were released recently from prison.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other incidents across the city.