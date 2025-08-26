Delhi Hit By Heavy Rainfall As IMD Issues Red Alert For Multiple Districts

Delhi and the National Capital Region experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department issued red alert warnings for several districts, effective from 2:45 PM to 4:45 PM. The weather system brought significant precipitation across the region, with intense convection particularly affecting the western parts of the city and adjoining areas in Haryana.

The red alert specifically covered South Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, Southwest Delhi, and New Delhi districts, indicating extremely heavy rainfall conditions. Meanwhile, Southeast, East, and North Delhi remained under orange-colored warnings, signifying moderate to heavy precipitation. Yellow alerts were issued for East Delhi and neighboring Uttar Pradesh districts of Noida and Ghaziabad, while Haryana's Gurugram also received a red alert designation.

Weather monitoring systems showed the latest radar imagery revealing intense convective activity concentrated over Delhi's western regions. The morning began with light to moderate rainfall across various parts of the national capital region, though no severe waterlogging incidents were reported during the initial hours.

Temperature readings reflected the impact of the weather system, with the minimum temperature settling at 23.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2.5 notches below the normal range for this time of year. Meteorologists predicted the maximum temperature would reach approximately 31 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than typical late August readings due to cloud cover and precipitation.

Rainfall measurements from various meteorological stations across the city provided a comprehensive picture of precipitation distribution. The primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 10.4 millimeters of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 AM Tuesday. Other monitoring locations showed varied accumulation, with Palam reporting 8.9 millimeters, Lodhi Road measuring 5.4 millimeters, Ridge station recording 12.6 millimeters, and Pitampura receiving the highest amount at 16 millimeters.

Atmospheric humidity reached maximum levels, with relative humidity touching 100 percent at 8:30 AM, indicating completely saturated air conditions. This high humidity level, combined with the ongoing precipitation, created muggy conditions throughout the region despite the cooler temperatures.

Air quality measurements provided a positive development amid the weather conditions, with Delhi's Air Quality Index remaining in the satisfactory category at a reading of 55, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The rainfall appeared to have a cleansing effect on atmospheric pollutants, contributing to better air quality standards.

The pollution monitoring agency categorizes air quality on a structured scale, with readings between zero and 50 classified as "good," 51 to 100 as "satisfactory," 101 to 200 as "moderate," 201 to 300 as "poor," 301 to 400 as "very poor," and 401 to 500 as "severe." The current satisfactory level indicates that the rainfall has helped improve atmospheric conditions in the capital.

This weather pattern represents typical monsoon activity for the region, though the intensity of convection and the issuance of red alerts suggest above-normal precipitation levels. The meteorological conditions have provided relief from the usual heat and humidity associated with late August weather in the Delhi NCR region.

Residents were advised to exercise caution during the alert period, particularly in areas under red warnings where extremely heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding or transportation disruptions. The weather system's impact on daily activities remained minimal during the morning hours, though afternoon conditions were expected to intensify according to the alert timeline.

The rainfall event demonstrates the dynamic nature of monsoon weather patterns affecting northern India, with concentrated convective activity creating varying precipitation intensities across different districts within the same metropolitan area.