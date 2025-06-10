Goa Health Minister apologises to doctor

Panaji: Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday issued a public apology amid mounting protests by doctors and scathing political backlash, following his controversial outburst against a senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) over the weekend.

The controversy erupted after Rane, during a surprise visit to the GMCH on Saturday, berated chief medical officer Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar in public and ordered his suspension on camera — an act that has since drawn sharp condemnation from medical bodies and Opposition parties alike.

Taking to X, Rane wrote: “During the broadcast with Prudent Media last night, I openly extended my heartfelt apology to Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar for the harsh words spoken by me during my visit to GMC. In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret the manner in which I addressed the situation. It was never my intention to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional.”

The apology followed the viral circulation of a video showing Rane angrily confronting Dr. Kuttikar in the casualty ward and demanding his immediate suspension in front of hospital staff.

“You learn to control your tongue. You are a doctor. I generally don’t lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself... I will sign the file for his suspension. I want him suspended immediately,” Rane can be heard saying in the footage.

Though he initially defended his actions — saying he stood by his commitment to patient care — the minister has since softened his stance in an apparent attempt to de-escalate tensions. Speaking to reporters earlier on Monday, Rane clarified, “I did not move the file. The issue has become a national one now,” adding that the incident has been “churned into a different kind of scenario.”