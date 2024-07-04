Govt issues high alert on fraudsters sending fake e-mails to extort money

Live
Just In
New Delhi: The government on Thursday issued a high alert for the public over several fake and fraudulent e-mails that have been circulated by fraudsters to defraud many people.
Such fake emails have a letter as attachment which bear the names and signatures of Sandeep Khirwar, ADG, Cyber Crime and Economic Offence, Delhi Police Headquarters, Delhi and that of Anupam Prakash, Joint Secretary (COFEPOSA), Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), together with stamps and logos of CEIB, Intelligence Bureau and Cyber Cell, Delhi.
According to a Finance Ministry statement, the letter makes allegations of child pornography, pedophilia, cyber pornography, sexual explicit exhibit, grooming etc. levelled against the receivers of the said e-mails.
The fraudsters have used different e-mail addresses for sending the aforementioned fake e-mails with attachments.
The police have been alerted to take necessary action in the matter.
The receiver of any such email should be aware of this fraudulent attempt. It is informed to the public that any such e-mails with the attachment should not be responded to and such cases may be reported to the nearest police station/cyber police station.