Heavy rainfall forecast in 14 districts

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several areas in 14 districts of Odisha on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre here issued an ‘orange warning’ (be prepared to take action) for Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Cuttack districts for Friday.

A ‘yellow warning’ (be aware) has been sounded for Jajpur, Khurda, Puri, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal for August 22.

Besides, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are expected to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on Friday, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea along and off the north Odisha coast till August 23, as it is likely to be rough. The bulletin said an upper air cyclonic circulation persisted over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, and under its influence, a low pressure area is expected to form over the region around August 25.

The maximum rainfall of 17 mm in the State on Thursday was recorded at Hirakud in Sambalpur district. From June 1 to August 21, Odisha received a cumulative rainfall of 764 mm against the normal of 811.9 mm, the weatherman said.