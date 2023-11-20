IMD issues Orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala till November 23

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 22 and 23. "Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd, IMD said in a post on X.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kerala and Mahe, which, according to the IMD, is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 22 and 23. "Heads up for Kerala and Mahe! Expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22 and November 23," IMD said in a post in X.

Also, IMD has requested that the public avoid going to water-logged, unpaved roads and crowded areas. "Today, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The general public is requested to avoid going to water-logged, unpaved roads and crowded areas during this orange alert of rain and also make the people around them aware. Be careful, stay safe!" IMD said in a post on X.

For the past two weeks, several parts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing moderate to heavy downpours, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down.