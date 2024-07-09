Live
Indians in Russia to seek Modi's support to build Hindu temple
Moscow: The Indian community in Russia is eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow and will be seeking his support to build a Hindu temple in the country, a new Indian school building and the availability of more direct flights to India. Indian diaspora members in Russia expressed excitement over Modi’s visit to Russia.
The diaspora members also expressed their wish for a Hindu temple, a new Indian school building and the availability of more flights to India. “There are few things which remain missing in the society. For example, we would demand a Hindu temple through Prime Minister Modi.
There are a few troubles with airlines as only Aeroflot works. If any other airline like Air India operates flights to Russia, then the frequency will increase along with the availability of seats,” a member of the diaspora said. With Hinduism spreading in Russia in recent years and the number of Indians growing, the community is feeling the necessity of having a Hindu temple in the country to meet their spiritual needs.