Jindal Foundation continues to serve devotees during Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: For the 11th year in a row, Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, has continued to serve devotees of Rath Yatra in Puri, demonstrating its compassion and dedication to community service. This year, the Foundation has served over 10 lakh freshly cooked and nutritious meals during the grand festival. The services will continue until the auspicious day of Suna Besha, aiming to provide more than 20 lakh meals.

To serve the devotees, the Foundation has set up two massive food distribution stalls – near the Puri railway station and the bus stand near the Gundicha temple – strategically located to reach maximum number of people. The traditional Odia meal of rice, dalma (a lentil-based dish) and khata (a sweet and sour chutney) was chosen for its nutritional value and its cultural significance, providing a taste of local hospitality to the devotees.

The Foundation has ensured that all meals are hygienically prepared and served with humility, aligning with the spiritual sanctity of the event. The stall at the bus stand was inaugurated by Puri MP Sambit Patra.

Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, Jindal Foundation, said, “For the last 11 years, our efforts have been to ensure that no devotee goes hungry while seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath during Rath Yatra. We are humbled by the blessings and the opportunity to contribute to this grand spiritual occasion of India.”