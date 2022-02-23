Major snowfall disrupts life across Kashmir

Srinagar: Widespread snowfall across Kashmir on Wednesday disrupted normal life as flight operations, surface transport and routine activities of life came to a grinding halt in Kashmir.

It has been continuously snowing in the entire Valley since early morning and around 5 inches of snow has accumulated on the ground in Srinagar city.



For the over 1.2 million residents of Srinagar city, Wednesday's is the first major snowfall of this winter.



Flight operations from Srinagar International Airport have been delayed as visibility at the runway has dropped to less than 500 metres.



Train services from Banihal to Baramulla have been suspended for the day while multiple landslides at different places have blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

All professional and other exams scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed by Kashmir University.

In most places in Srinagar city and the rural areas, electricity remained adversely affected due to the snowfall as the authorities said both road clearance and electricity restoration was going on at 'war footing'.

Helpline numbers were set up by the divisional administration to attend to emergencies across the Valley as people were advised to contact the administration on these numbers during any emergency.

Weather office said no major snowfall is expected anywhere in J&K today while the same would vary between moderate to light depending on altitude at different places.

Reports from Gulmarg ski resort said 15 inches of snow had accumulated on ground while at other places in the Valley, the snow depth varied between 4 to 8 inches.

