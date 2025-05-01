Man caught posing as armyman and cop

Berhampur: In a curious case resembling a plot lifted from crime fiction, Berhampur police arrested a man allegedly masquerading both as an Army personnel and a Gujarat police officer. The accused, identified as Raju Santra (40), claims to be hailing from Punjab border, but his version is yet to be verified.

The accused was apprehended on Monday after some alert citizens spotted him moving suspiciously in military uniform in Gandhi Nagar area. His tangled tale began to unravel after he was taken to Town police station.

On interrogation, Santra claimed he was on duty with the Army and stationed at Gopalpur Cantonment. However, a dubious Gujarat Police ID card his inability to provide identity documents raised red flags. The ID, emblazoned with the words ‘Gujarat Police, Raju Santra’ and bearing his photograph, was swiftly confirmed as a forgery. Police seized a uniform and cap of the Indian Army, one khaki trousers of police and fake identity card of Gujarat Police.

Verification from Indian Army authorities, Amritsar Police and Gujarat Police established that Santra had no association with any official force, military or civil. He also failed to produce voter ID and Aadhaar cards or any other valid ID card.

Investigations indicate that Santra had been donning these uniforms to evade travel fares on trains and buses and solicit money from unsuspecting citizens under false pretence. He now faces charges under Sections 336(2) (forgery), 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating).

Santra has been treated as ‘unidentified’ by the court following his arrest and remanded in judicial custody.