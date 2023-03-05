Nine Opposition Leaders Wrote Letter To PM And Slammed Sisodia's Arrest

Nine opposition leaders wrote to the prime minister in the days following the CBI's arrest of Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an excise policy case, calling attention to the obvious abuse of investigative agencies in their attempts to silence the opposition. They also claimed that Sisodia's arrest was indicative of India's transition from being a democracy to an autocracy.



In a letter signed by prominent opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS), Farooq Abdullah (JKNC), Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Sharad Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party), and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), the issue of governors acting in violation of the constitution's provisions and impeding state governance was brought up, reported The News Indian Express.

The letter noted that on February 26, 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged irregularity despite the absence of any supporting documentation. The accusations made against Sisodia are completely unfounded and smell of a political plot. The article went on to say that the arrest indicates that they have changed from being a democracy to an autocracy.

Furthermore, the leaders also charged the BJP administration with being hesitant to bring charges against opposition lawmakers who switch parties.