Packaged drinking water is 'high-risk food': FSSAI

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has classified packaged drinking and mineral water as a 'high-risk food category.' This means that these products will now be subject to mandatory inspections and third-party audits.

The change follows government’s decision two months ago to remove the requirement for certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for these products. Under the updated guidelines, manufacturers and processors must undergo mandatory inspections before being granted licenses or registrations.

Manufacturers and businesses will now have to go through regular inspections and yearly audits to maintain quality and safety for consumers. This measure enables the enforcement of stricter safety protocols.

Previously, the packaged drinking water industry had advocated for streamlined regulations, including the removal of dual certification requirements by both BIS and FSSAI.

Specifically, they sought the removal of the requirement for obtaining certifications from two separate authorities—the Bureau of Indian Standards and the FSSAI. Businesses faced challenges because of this dual certification process, such as increased costs, administrative burdens, and procedural delays. By advocating for streamlined regulations, the industry aimed to reduce these hurdles.

The inspections take place from time to time by designated officers or food safety officers with a strict implementation plan. Food commissioners in each state and UT then monitor the progress of the inspections.