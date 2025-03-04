Pilot questions Raj govt on key issues

Jaipur : Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, on Monday weighed in on several pressing issues, including Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena’s political status, the Bijaynagar rape-blackmail case, and the ongoing Assembly deadlock.

He did this during a brief halt at Ajmer while travelling from Jaipur to Pali.

On Monday, Rajasthan Congress workers welcomed the Tonk MLA warmly and he spoke on several pressing issues.

Commenting on Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena’s uncertain position in the government, Sachin Pilot remarked, “No one knows whether he is a minister or not. He is neither being retained nor removed, neither assigned work nor relieved of duties — yet he remains a minister.

“What is this confusion? What are the compulsions? A government department exists, and if someone has taken an oath, they should be given responsibilities. If not, let them go. This ambiguity sends a very confusing message to the state.”

Commenting on the controversy about an inappropriate reference to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Assembly, the senior Congress leader emphasised the importance of mindful communication in politics.

Sachin Pilot said, “Politicians must choose their words carefully, as the public listens to everything we say.

“Recently, a few remarks were made inside the House about late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi —this was inappropriate. It’s not just about the Congress party but about the entire nation.

“Speaking ill of someone who sacrificed their life for the country is deeply wrong. Everyone should exercise restraint and avoid petty or disrespectful language.”

Sachin Pilot criticised the BJP government, stating that its first year has been wasted due to internal conflicts. “There is significant infighting within the BJP leadership, with multiple power centres emerging in Delhi, Jaipur, and Rajasthan. When governance and administration are affected, it is the public that suffers the most,” he said. Addressing concerns about the Congress, Pilot asserted that the party remains united in raising public issues.

“Our legislative party is strongly voicing concerns inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha. Congress is a mass-based party that works collectively, and this will benefit us in the long run. Those entrusted with responsibilities are fulfilling them well,” he said.

Regarding the Bijaynagar rape-blackmail case, Pilot expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan.

“Crimes against women and other serious offenses are on the rise in Rajasthan, yet the government has only offered assurances rather than concrete action.

“There is a clear lack of control over the police and an absence of strict governance. Our party has raised this issue multiple times, but the government’s lax attitude continues to allow such incidents to occur. Even now, the necessary strict action is not being taken,” he said.

Responding to allegations by the BJP state president Madan Rathore against the Congress, Pilot dismissed the claims and instead questioned the ruling government’s performance.

“It has been over a year since this government took charge, yet they have only focussed on shutting down previous schemes rather than introducing meaningful reforms.

“Issues like employment, law and order, inflation, and investment have only seen empty announcements. The first year of governance is crucial, and unfortunately, this government has wasted it completely,” Pilot said.