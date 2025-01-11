PM Modi to inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel on Jan 13, boosting all-weather connectivity in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on January 13 to inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel, a key infrastructure project designed to provide all-weather connectivity to the scenic hill station of Sonamarg.

According to official sources, the Z-Morh Tunnel, a 6.5-kilometre-long, two-lane road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg, will bypass the avalanche-prone Gagangir-Sonamarg road.

The tunnel is named after the 'Z-shaped' stretch of road it replaces, drastically reducing travel time to just 15 minutes compared to hours along the previous route.

A local resident expressed his gratitude, stressing the importance of the route for enhancing connectivity in winter.

"It is very important, after its construction, the Sonamarg-Ladakh road will now remain open throughout the year. Since Ladakh is a border area, therefore, for Defence, the normal goods that had to be transported by air, could now be transported by road after the construction and opening of this tunnel. So, this is very important," he said.

"People are happy, and we thank the Central government. The Prime Minister is going to inaugurate it on January 13. The Central government, especially Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, has taken many initiatives with this," he added.

The tunnel, along with the adjacent Zoji-La Tunnel, is strategically vital for providing weather-proof connectivity to areas like Baltal (Amarnath Cave), Kargil, and Ladakh. The infrastructure will not only enhance military logistics but also stimulate tourism and economic activities, creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

Started in 2018, the Z-Morh Tunnel is one of 31 road tunnels being developed in the region -- 20 in Jammu and Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh.

The project, however, faced tragic challenges, including a terror attack on October 20, 2024, when two terrorists stormed the workers' camp at Gagangir, killing seven civilians, including six non-local workers and a local doctor.

The Z-Morh Tunnel's inauguration marks a milestone in improving connectivity and fostering development in the region, further reinforcing its geostrategic and economic significance.