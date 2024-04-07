Live
Stolen SUV of BJP chief J P Nadda's wife found in Varanasi, two arrested
A Fortuner belonging to BJP national president J. P. Nadda's wife, Mallika Nadda, which was reportedly stolen from a service centre in Delhi's Govindpuri area, has been recovered from Varanasi.
The police have arrested two people in connection with the case.
The Fortuner SUV was allegedly stolen on March 19 when it was taken to the service centre.
On March 19, Joginder Singh, the car's driver, filed a complaint, after which the police registered a case and started a probe to locate the vehicle.
According to the police spokesman, the two arrested men, identified as Shahid and Shivang Tripathi, are residents of Badhkal, near Faridabad.
The men reached Govindpuri in a car, the police said, and changed the number plate of the Fortuner after which they took it to Badhkal.
The vehicle reached Varanasi via Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Sitapur and Lucknow.
The police said the accused men were planning to send the Fortuner to Nagaland.