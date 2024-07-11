Terrorists Force Villagers To Cook Before Ambushing Army Convoy In J&K's Kathua: Says Sources

Terrorists who ambushed an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, resulting in the deaths of five personnel, forced villagers at gunpoint to cook for them prior to theattack, sources told India Today TV.

The terrorists wore body cameras during the assault and aimed to snatch the weapons of the Army personnel, who, despite being injured, demonstrated great courage and thwarted their plan, according to sources.

On Monday, five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed, and several others injured when terrorists ambushed a patrolling party on the rugged Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Kathua district.

This was the fifth terror attack in the Jammu region within a month.

Sources revealed that the terrorists targeted remote areas with poor road connectivity, delaying security reinforcements. Over 20 suspects have been detained for questioning, and security agencies have intensified their investigation into the attack.

The fallen Army personnel were identified as JCO Anant Singh, Head Constable Kamal Rawat, soldier Anuj Negi, Rifleman Adarsh Negi, and NK Kumar.

Earlier reports indicated that Pakistani terrorists, using sophisticated weapons to maximize casualties, carried out the Kathua attack. They conducted reconnaissance of the area, likely with local support, suggesting a planned and targeted assault.

The terrorists employed advanced weapons, including M4 Carbine rifles and explosive devices.

In a strong response, the Defence Ministry stated that the soldiers' sacrifice "will not go unavenged." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences for the fallen soldiers and emphasized their commitment to ensuring peace in the region.