Trinamool issues show-cause notice to MLA for anti-party remarks

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leadership on Wednesday slapped a show-cause notice on Humayun Kabir, the party legislator from Bharatpur Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, for making anti-party statements.

He has been asked to reply to the show-cause notice within the next three days.

Kabir, who was in the state Assembly to attend the ongoing winter session of the House, told media persons that he had got the information about the show-cause notice.

“However, I am yet to physically receive a copy of the notice. If any statement of mine had been a cause of embarrassment for the party then I will surely reply to that notice,” Kabir said.

On Monday, the meeting of the national working committee of Trinamool Congress was conducted where specific leaders were chosen for giving media statements on specific subjects.

In the meeting, it was also decided that if any leader violates the party directives in the matter he or she will be slapped with a show-cause notice and three consecutive show-cause notices remaining unanswered will lead to the suspension of that leader.

However, just 24 hours after that Kabir made an explosive statement to the media claiming that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being surrounded by certain leaders whose real intentions are doubtful.

He also said that those leaders who are providing misleading information to the Chief Minister will get suitable replies in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kabir has been infamous for making controversial statements from time to time. After Trinamool Congress fielded Yusuf Pathan, the former Indian cricketer and the current party Lok Sabha member from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections, Kabir took jibes at his own party leadership and of fielding an “outsider” from the constituency.

Again before the Lok Sabha elections, he made an explosive comment where he claimed that Hindus in a Muslim-dominated district of West Bengal would be cut and thrown in the Bhagirathi River