West Bengal Governor Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Address Post-Poll Violence In Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed concern on Sunday over reports of post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali, urging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take immediate action to restore peace. Speaking to PTI, Bose mentioned that he had written to Banerjee requesting information on the measures taken against those responsible for the violence in North 24 Parganas district.

Bose stated that he has troubled by the situation in Sandeshkhali. Reports indicate attacks on women within hours after polling ended yesterday. He has written to the Chief Minister to address this issue.

He emphasized the need for an end to the violence and for the residents of Sandeshkhali to live without fear, holding Banerjee accountable as both Chief Minister and police minister of the state.

Bose, who had previously assured the women of Sandeshkhali of their safety during a visit in February, offered refuge at Raj Bhavan for those affected by the violence. "If these attacks persist, I will open Raj Bhavan to provide a safe haven for the victims," he added.

In the aftermath of the elections, Sandeshkhali saw renewed clashes between women and police, with Rapid Action Force personnel encountering resistance while detaining a suspect linked to earlier attacks on policemen. Local TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali have been accused of sexual assault and land grabs, issues that sparked large-scale protests in February and were highlighted by the BJP during their election campaign.