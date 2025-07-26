Yogi unveils JP’s statue, 30-bed hospital at PAC campus in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while the previous governments invoked the name of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, they failed to honour his wishes -- a task now fulfilled by the double-engine government.

Inaugurating the beautification of Asuran Chowk and unveiling JP Narayan’s statue, the chief minister highlighted the long-pending demand of setting up a health centre in Sitab Diara, which his government has fulfilled by upgrading it into a 100-bed facility.

The CM separately inaugurated an 11-storey barrack tower and a 30-bed hospital at the 26th Battalion PAC campus.

“Sitab Diara, located on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border at the confluence of the Ganga and Saryu rivers, is the birthplace of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. Deeply rooted in his village, JP remained closely connected to it throughout his life,” Adityanath said.

In 1977, he had proposed establishing a health centre there and wished for it to be named after his wife, Prabhavati Ji. Unfortunately, the governments that came to power in his name failed to honour his wishes, the chief minister added.

“It is our privilege that we have fulfilled his vision by transforming the health centre into a 100-bed facility named after Prabhavati Ji,” he said.

When India’s democracy was threatened due to the authoritarian tendencies of the Congress, it was Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan who revived it and gave it a new lease of life, Adityanath further said.

A true disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan dedicated his entire life to upholding India’s cultural identity and the core values on which the nation’s foundation rests. He lived not for himself but for the country and its people, he added.

Later speaking at the inauguration of an 11-storey barrack tower and a 30-bed hospital at the 26th Battalion PAC campus, the chief minister remarked that Uttar Pradesh, “once known for riots and criminal rule, has transformed into a model of law and order.”

“Just eight years ago, peace in Uttar Pradesh seemed like a distant dream, with the police force struggling due to acute manpower shortages and poor infrastructure,” he said. “Back then, lakhs of police posts remained vacant, but due to lack of intent, the previous governments failed to carry out transparent recruitment processes. Frequent irregularities, dishonesty, and corruption led to court-imposed stays, leaving young aspirants disillusioned and directionless,” he added.

The CM further said that eight years ago, the state had the capacity to train only 3,000 police personnel at a time. Now that capacity

has expanded significantly, with more than 60,000 trainees undergoing training simultaneously at 112 police training centres across Uttar Pradesh, he said.