Top Trending Videos Of The Week (July 30- August 6)

A trending video of four pandas going down a park slide has appeared on social media, depicting the four pandas making the most of their leisure time. They also attempted to climb up the slide and engage in some friendly competition. They all took turns sliding down the slide and having a great time. Their caretaker can also be seen in the video.

Watch The Trending Video Of The Pandas Sliding Down The Park Slide

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust published a viral video of an elephant named Olorien showing off her trunk powers in the wild. Loren is shown in the 29-second footage going through a forest, bending her trunk while picking plants and shrubs and lifting them with grace and elegance.

The video was able to capture the attention of the viewers, garnering over 5,000 views and a large number of likes.

Watch The Trending Video Of An Elephant Showing Her Trunk Skills

The viral video, that became one of the trending video which was very much loved by the audiences was of a 4-year-old girl from Hudson, Massachusetts, has gone viral. In the video, the young girl can be seen competing in a roller-skating race with many other children. After a good start, she falters.She was only four years old, according to the video's caption. It was a race for children aged 8 and under. Since its premiere in 2020, this video has been seen over 500 million times.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Young Girl Not Accepting Her Defeat And Trying Again In The Race

Several Video influencers used to post a lot of stuff. Among them one is Wasan, who routinely broadcasts videos of food and small businesses or stalls, has now shared another distressing and viral video of an elderly woman working at a juice stand in Amritsar.

Watch The Trending Video Of An Elderly Woman In Amritsar Running a Juice Shop

After a trending video with bees is published on Instagram, it's probable that all of the netizens may end up watching it on repeat. In the video, there is a queen bee who lays an egg. A few other members of the bee colony are also depicted.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Queen Bee Laying Egg

Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, submitted the trending video of a Reticulated Python, and its colour would leave netizens speechless. He uploaded this video to his Instagram account in May of this year. The python's colour, which resembles the colour and substance of the rainbow, was its distinguishing attribute.

The video has received almost 20 million views, while the post showcasing the python has received 998k likes.

Watch The Trending Video Featuring An Amazing Rainbow Python

Another trending video that circulated within a short span of time, witnessing a Mumbai cop dancing in his week off. Kamble was seen dancing in the popular video. After a video of him dancing to the song 'Aya hain raja' from the film 'Appu Raja' went viral, he has been complimented.

Watch The Trending Video Of Mumbai Cop Enjoying While Dancing

At last, but not the least, the trending video shows a hero who has been recognised in a viral video of a New York man aiding a man in a wheelchair who had fallen on subway rails. The video has now gained a lot of attention on social media.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Jumping On A Subway To Save The Man In Wheel Chair