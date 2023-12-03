Live
- Tanisha-Ashwini finishes runner-up in Syed Modi India International badminton
- 17 of 25 ministers in Cong govt lose Rajasthan assembly elections
- Shivraj win Budhni by over 1 lakh votes, Kamal Nath secures victory from Chhindwara by 36K votes
- Israeli president honours fallen heroes of Kibbutz Be'eri by inscribing Torah Scroll
- Cyclone Michaung: In constant touch with state governments, says PM Modi
- Now, IndiGo faces criticism over delays from former Union Minister
- 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty helps India reach 160/8 against Australia
- 193 people killed in IDF attack in last few hours: Gaza Health Ministry
- MP Diya Kumari wins by 71,368 votes, biggest victory margin in Rajasthan
- MP Assembly polls: Union Ministers Tomar, Prahlad Patel, BJP General Secy Vijayvargiya win, Kulaste loses
Just In
Tanisha-Ashwini finishes runner-up in Syed Modi India International badminton
The Indian women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa finished runner-up in the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship 2023, losing to Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the final here on Sunday.
In the final, Tanisha-Ashwini fell just short against Iwanaga and Nakanishi in a thrilling three games, losing 14-21, 21-17, 15-21.
Tanisha and Ashwini are the only Indian women's doubles pair this year to reach two finals in the BWF World Tour as they also reached the finals and emerged victorious at the Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 in October.
Tanisha-Ashwini were the lone Indians to reach the finals of the USD 210,000 prize money event.
In the men's singles final, Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen beat Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in three games, 20-22, 21-12,21-17 in 51 minutes at the BBD U.P Badminton Academy.
In the women's singles final, Japan's Nozomi Okuhara defeated Line Hojmark of Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-19, 21-16.