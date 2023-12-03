  • Menu
Tanisha-Ashwini finishes runner-up in Syed Modi India International badminton

Lucknow: The Indian women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa finished runner-up in the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship 2023, losing to Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the final here on Sunday.

In the final, Tanisha-Ashwini fell just short against Iwanaga and Nakanishi in a thrilling three games, losing 14-21, 21-17, 15-21.

Tanisha and Ashwini are the only Indian women's doubles pair this year to reach two finals in the BWF World Tour as they also reached the finals and emerged victorious at the Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 in October.

Tanisha-Ashwini were the lone Indians to reach the finals of the USD 210,000 prize money event.

In the men's singles final, Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen beat Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in three games, 20-22, 21-12,21-17 in 51 minutes at the BBD U.P Badminton Academy.

In the women's singles final, Japan's Nozomi Okuhara defeated Line Hojmark of Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-19, 21-16.

