Create, innovate and learn more with Apple Intelligence on your iPhone in India

Designed to protect users’ privacy at every step, Apple Intelligence -- now available in India -- uses on-device processing, meaning that many of the models that power it run entirely on device.

Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system built into iOS 18. It combines the power of generative models with an understanding of your personal context to deliver intelligence that’s useful and relevant, all while protecting your privacy.

The easy-to-use personal intelligence system delivers helpful and relevant intelligence.

You can transform how you communicate using Writing Tools that can summarise text, proofread your work, and help you find the right wording and tone. Apple Intelligence can summarise and prioritise notifications and reduce interruptions, showing you the information most important to you.

‘Describe Your Change’ feature gives even more flexibility and control when you would like to make writing sound more expressive, such as to add more dynamic action words to their resume or even rewrite a dinner party invitation in the form of a poem, and more.

You can also do more with Siri, like type requests to Siri, get answers to questions about your Apple products, tap into ChatGPT’s expertise, and more.

With Compose, you can ask ChatGPT to generate content for anything you are writing about from the systemwide Writing Tools. You can also use ChatGPT’s image-generation capabilities to add images alongside their written content.

You can choose whether to enable ChatGPT integration, and are in full control of when to use it and what information is shared with ChatGPT.

By default, a ChatGPT account is not required to use this integration. When using ChatGPT without an account, OpenAI will not store requests, and will not use the data for model training.

Additionally, users’ IP addresses are obscured to prevent their sessions from being linked together. For those who choose to connect their account.

With Apple Intelligence, view your most urgent emails, craft quick email responses with Smart Reply, and summarise long emails. See summaries of unread Messages conversations and craft fast responses with Smart Reply.

After you record audio, use Apple Intelligence to generate a summary of the transcript. Get a summary of an audio recording on iPhone with Apple Intelligence.

Find photos with enhanced search, create memory movies, and remove distracting objects using Clean Up. You can also use Apple Intelligence to generate a summary of a webpage in the Safari app.

The Notes app also gets new tools to make note-taking more visual and dynamic. With Image Wand in the tool palette, you can quickly create images in your note using the written or visual context already captured within the note.

Image Wand transforms a rough sketch into a polished image by simply circling it. Users can even circle empty space within a note, and Image Wand will gather context from the surrounding area — using on-device generative models to analyse the handwritten or typed text — to create a relevant image that complements the note and makes it more visual.

You can create images with the Animation, Illustration, and an additional Sketch style in Image Wand.