Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 7, 2025 - Claim Exclusive In-Game Rewards

Grab your rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX with new redeem codes! Redeem today’s codes for exclusive in-game items. Visit the official redemption site and claim them before they expire!

Garena Free Fire MAX players, it's time to grab your rewards! 111 Dots Studio has released new redeem codes for in-game items. Go to reward.ff.garena.com to redeem them. Make sure you have your login details ready to claim your rewards quickly!

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Visit: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

2. Log in with Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or VK.

3. Enter the 12-digit code in the given field. Once redeemed, check your in-game mail to collect your rewards.

Today’s Active Redeem Codes:

  • ZRW3J4N8VX56
  • TFX9J3Z2RP64
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • FFGTYUO4K5D1
  • FFBCLY4LNC4B
  • T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
  • K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
  • V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
  • V44ZX8Y7GJ52
  • XN7TP5RM3K49

Note: Redeem the codes before they expire!

