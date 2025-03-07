Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 7, 2025 - Claim Exclusive In-Game Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX players, it's time to grab your rewards! 111 Dots Studio has released new redeem codes for in-game items. Go to reward.ff.garena.com to redeem them. Make sure you have your login details ready to claim your rewards quickly!

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Visit: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

2. Log in with Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or VK.

3. Enter the 12-digit code in the given field. Once redeemed, check your in-game mail to collect your rewards.

Today’s Active Redeem Codes:

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64

FF9MJ31CXKRG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

FFGTYUO4K5D1

FFBCLY4LNC4B

T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

V44ZX8Y7GJ52

XN7TP5RM3K49

Note: Redeem the codes before they expire!