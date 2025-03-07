Live
- Prodigy Finance and Esade Join Hands for a $8000 Scholarship, Funding Fearless Futures for Female Students
- Karnataka to Regulate Cinema Ticket Prices, Minister Announces
- Congress faces office lockdown in Mumbai over unpaid rent, claims Sanjay Nirupam
- 300th Birth Anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar at G. Narayanamma Institute
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 7, 2025 - Claim Exclusive In-Game Rewards
- HSBC India and Concern India Foundation join hands to provide EV Motor Skill Training and Sustainable Employment for Women
- NTT DATA Partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to Enhance Mid-Day Meal Delivery in Bengaluru
- Konidela Nagababu Files Nomination for MLA Quota MLC Elections
- SEBI using technology in big way to protect investors: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
- Gill, Smith, Sutherland among nominees for ICC Player of the Month awards for February
Highlights
Grab your rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX with new redeem codes! Redeem today’s codes for exclusive in-game items. Visit the official redemption site and claim them before they expire!
Garena Free Fire MAX players, it's time to grab your rewards! 111 Dots Studio has released new redeem codes for in-game items. Go to reward.ff.garena.com to redeem them. Make sure you have your login details ready to claim your rewards quickly!
How to Redeem Codes:
1. Visit: https://reward.ff.garena.com/
2. Log in with Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or VK.
3. Enter the 12-digit code in the given field. Once redeemed, check your in-game mail to collect your rewards.
Today’s Active Redeem Codes:
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FFGTYUO4K5D1
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
- K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
- V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
- V44ZX8Y7GJ52
- XN7TP5RM3K49
Note: Redeem the codes before they expire!
