iQOO Neo 10 Teased Ahead of India Launch: Premium Specifications at a Competitive Price

iQOO hasofficially teased the arrival of its much-anticipated Neo 10 smartphone inIndia, building excitement among tech enthusiasts. While the exact launch datehasn’t been revealed yet, the teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) stronglysuggests the phone will debut in the Indian market in the coming weeks.

Theteaser also gives us a glimpse of the phone’s design, which closely resemblesthe recently launched Neo 10R. Expect a boxy frame with gently curved edges anda square-shaped rear camera module housing a dual-camera setup. The promotionalimage confirms at least one bold orange color option. Like previous iQOOdevices, the Neo 10 will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

AlthoughiQOO India has not released the official specifications, much can be inferredfrom the phone’s Chinese variant, which was launched in November 2024. However,do keep in mind that manufacturers often make small adjustments for regionalmodels, so the Indian variant may differ slightly.

In China,the iQOO Neo 10 boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with a smooth 144Hzrefresh rate. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset,complemented by a dedicated Q2 chip to further optimize performance. It comesin multiple configurations, offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internalstorage.

Camera-wise,the phone features a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MPultra-wide lens on the back. Selfie duties are handled by a 16MP front camera.Other notable features include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and supportfor facial recognition. The device is equipped with a massive 6,100mAh batteryand supports 120W fast charging, promising rapid top-ups.

When itcomes to pricing, the iQOO Neo 10 is expected to challenge its main rival, the OnePlus13R, which currently retails at ₹42,999. Given iQOO’s history of aggressivepricing, the Neo 10 is likely to be more affordable—possibly starting around ₹35,999,the same price point as the base variant of the Neo 9 Pro. The Neo 10R, on theother hand, is available for ₹26,999.

Withhigh-end hardware and an expected price tag that undercuts rivals, the iQOO Neo10 is shaping up to be a serious contender in India’s premium mid-range segment.More details, including the launch date and confirmed configurations for India,are expected to be unveiled soon.