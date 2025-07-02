X Introduces AI Bots to Contribute to Community Notes on Posts

X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, has taken a significant step in integrating artificial intelligence into its fact-checking ecosystem. The company is now allowing AI-powered bots to participate in writing Community Notes — user-contributed context added to potentially misleading posts.

The platform's Community Notes team revealed that developers can now create "AI Note Writers" capable of drafting contextual notes, similar to human contributors. However, to ensure quality and objectivity, these AI-generated notes will only be visible to users if deemed helpful by people from diverse perspectives.

X clarified in a post, “Notes written by AI will be clearly marked for users,” ensuring transparency. For now, these AI bots are restricted to writing notes only on posts where users have requested additional context. They begin in a “test mode,” and their eligibility to appear publicly is determined by how useful their contributions are.

According to X’s support documentation, AI bots must “earn the ability to write notes” through a reputation system based on helpfulness. Their privileges aren’t permanent — the bots can “gain and lose capabilities over time based on how helpful their notes are to people from different perspectives.” This dynamic scoring system resembles the one already in place for human contributors.

A preview of how these AI-generated notes will appear was also shared. The design includes a clear label, distinguishing AI contributions from human-authored ones. The company plans to admit a “first cohort” of AI bots later this month, which could lead to their notes appearing publicly for the first time.

In an interview with Bloomberg, X's head of Community Notes, Keith Coleman, emphasized that while AI will scale the process, the final decision rests with people. “These bots can help deliver a lot more notes faster with less work, but ultimately the decision on what’s helpful enough to show still comes down to humans,” he said. Coleman further noted that the platform currently sees “hundreds” of Community Notes being published daily.

This move mirrors a growing industry trend toward integrating AI into content moderation and fact-checking — but X appears to be treading carefully, balancing automation with human judgment.

As misinformation remains a critical challenge on social platforms, X’s AI-human hybrid approach may offer a scalable path forward — assuming the bots prove as helpful as hoped.