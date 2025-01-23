ChatGPT Down: App and Web Not Accessible

OpenAI's ChatGPT is currently facing significant accessibility issues, with users unable to connect to the AI chatbot's web and app versions. Reports indicate that many are encountering a 'Bad Gateway Error' when trying to access the service. This outage has been widely discussed on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), where users have expressed their frustrations over the ongoing issues that began around 5 PM IST.

OpenAI’s website said at around 5:30 pm (IST) that it faced an issue. “We are currently experiencing elevated error rates in the API. We are currently investigating," it said.

OpenAI later shared in an update that the issue was “resolved".

“This issue has now been resolved. Between 3:33 AM and 4:23 AM PST, customers experienced elevated error rates on ChatGPT and the API," OpenAI said in a status update of the incident.

🚨BREAKING: CHATGPT IS DOWN



OpenAI is currently in the thick of an unresolved incident with ChatGPT and the API experiencing higher than usual error rates.



Source:OpenAI pic.twitter.com/Umaarmhbj0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 23, 2025

Journalist Mario Nawfal also tweeted that the site is down. “OpenAI is currently in the thick of an unresolved incident with ChatGPT and the API experiencing higher than usual error rates," he said in a post on X.