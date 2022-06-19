Custom configured M2 MacBook pro models delayed until August

Tech giant Apple has begun accepting orders for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, and as with many other Macs, this new machine is facing some shipping delays.

According to MacRumors, select custom configurations of the M2 MacBook Pro with upgraded unified memory are back-ordered, and will not be available for delivery until August.

All 13-inch MacBook Pro models in the US with the 24GB unified memory upgrade selected are listing delivery dates from August 3 to August 10.

Stock MacBook Pro models are available for delivery on launch day, which is Friday, June 24, but other memory and SSD upgrades push delivery back until at least July.

The report mentioned that it is no surprise to see shipping delays for the 13-inch MacBook Pro because Apple has been dealing with Mac supply shortages for most of the year.

The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, even stock configurations, are not arriving to customers until mid-August in some cases, the report said.

Apple has said that these supply issues can be attributed to ongoing component shortages and manufacturing issues caused by the global pandemic.