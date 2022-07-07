Elon Musk Says Humans will reach Mars in your lifetime

Elon Musk has talked several times about a colony on Mars, but his long-awaited project is still developing. Recently, his Mars project moved a step closer to reality after the US government concluded an environmental review of SpaceX's giant, futuristic Starship designed for the Red Planet. In his last tweets, Musk was hopeful about the mission and said: "humanity will reach Mars" in our lifetime. In a series of tweets, he said that the Moon brought humanity together in 1969, and "Mars can do that in the future."





Elon Musk was referring to the first moon landing in 1969 that accelerated various space projects in the US and around the world.



Previously, Musk indicated that his SpaceX ship will land on Mars in 2029, although the project is still in the development stages. Before that, fans expected a Mars landing to occur in the mid-2020s. Currently, SpaceX has not yet obtained a launch license, and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established 75 conditions during Starship's first orbital flight test to reduce the impact on the region. At almost 400 feet (120 meters), the Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built and is intended to take people to the Moon and Mars. NASA intends to use it for the lunar landing of space agency astronauts, planned no earlier than 2025.

The Mars project has drawn criticism from some activists in the past. In 2021, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, said that humanity should focus on saving the Earth instead of engaging in space tourism. He also said that great brains and minds should be "trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live". This came at a time when SpaceX rival Virgin Galactic successfully launched a private spacecraft (VSS Unity spaceplane) into suborbital space.



