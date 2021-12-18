Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Save More on the Latest Smart TVs from TCL

The holiday season is all about enjoying some quality time with the family watching your favourite movies and series on a TV with the best audiovisuals that will convert a regular TV viewing experience to a cinematic one. TCL, the second-largest TV manufacturer globally, has a lot to offer to its customers in this regard. Pioneer of the latest TV technology known as the Mini LED, TCL TVs take your TV viewing experience to the next level. The brand also has many other premium and regular offerings to choose from. The good news for the consumers is that they can now save heavily upon their purchase of TCL TVs during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from December 16, 2021, to December 20, 2021. The customers can also avail exciting bank offers and deals to maximize their savings.

"The Smart TV market in India is quite dynamic, and we have seen a massive hike in demand for Smart TVs over the past few years. As a leading consumer electronic brand, TCL works towards making life smarter and incredible for consumers. We at TCL ensure to offer the best audio and visual experience through our products that are crafted especially to suit the demands of the modern, dynamic and young consumers", said Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India. Adding to this, he said that, "In the current times every consumer wants to own a Smart TV and sale offers like these help the consumers fulfill their wishlist without burning a hole in their pockets. At the same time, these sale offers are also an opportunity for the brand to widen its reach and strengthen its consumer base."

C825 Mini LED

One of the premium offerings from TCL, the C825 Mini LED 4K QLED TV, is the first-ever Mini LED TV of India. The TV promises better picture quality and precision this TV all thanks to Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby ATMOS that provide the best in class picture quality and audio experience as well. The device also features Hands-free Voice Control for ensuring seamless control to users, enabling them to operate their TV using simple and direct voice commands. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch, the Mini LEDs are priced at INR 1,46,999 and 1,04,999, respectively.

C815 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot technology along with Dolby Vision the TCL C815 offers a flawless viewing experience, the TV also supports HDR 10+ and MEMC. In terms of audio, the TV supports Dolby Audio, which is combined with an ONKYO soundbar for really immersive listening. The ultra-slim metallic casing of the TV complements any interior. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the C815 4K QLED TVs are priced at INR 79,999 and 59,999 respectively.

C715 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine the device promises an exceptional TV viewing experience. Supported by Dolby ATMOS the TV also offers DTS Smart Audio Processing for a never-before listening experience. The Hands-free voice control feature ensures seamless control of the TV. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 42,999, INR 52,999, and INR 89,999, respectively.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

The device sports A+ Grade Panel along with micro dimming to ensure the best in class picture quality. The Dolby Audio promises ultra-realistic and enhanced sound. The device also comes up with smart connectivity where you can operate your TV in a smarter way of living. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 31,999, INR 34,999, INR 41,999, and INR 63,999, respectively.

P615 4K LED

The device is capable of producing stunning details, all shades of light, and natural colors for a truly immersive viewing experience. The 4K upscaling technology coupled with micro dimming improves picture clarity and LED performance. The Dolby audio produces clear and powerful sound. The TV also comes with a built-in Google Assistant. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch the devices are priced at INR 28,999, INR 32,999, INR 37,999 and INR 57,999 respectively.

P30FS

The A+ Grade Panel, along with HDR 10, and micro dimming ensure the viewers to, uplift the TV viewing experience. Along with this the TV also comes with built-in stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio that helps in optimizing the sound quality. The voice remote makes your life easier by allowing you to control the TV through voice commands. Available in 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 24,999.

P30S HD Ready

The elegant and powerful P30S smart Android TV delivers immersive pictures, thrilling acoustics, and a diverse selection of entertainment options. This home entertainment device features a slim design to enhance your décor, a stereo surrounds sound box speaker for dynamic sound, and a Chromecast built-in to cast content from your smart devices. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 13,999.

S65A HD Ready LED

The HDR feature on the TCL S65A Android TV optimizes picture contrast, image details, and adds colors to the images, enhancing your viewing experience. The use of a special algorithm automatically alters the illumination of this smart TV to augment the brightness of on-screen objects. This allows you to create graphics with a larger range of brightness and finer details. Available in 32-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,999.

FHD S6500FS

Offering an excellent viewing experience the TV also comes with a host of connectivity features to ensure you can expand the horizons of your entertainment. Supporting internet browsing the television also allows you to experience the online world on a huge screen and keeps you connected at all times. All this coupled with a sleek design blends right in with your home décor. Available in 32-inch and 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 15,499 and INR 24,999 respectively.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070. HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in Q1-Q3 2019. TCL specializes in researching, developing, and manufacturing consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home products.