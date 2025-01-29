iPhone SE 4 to Feature iPhone 14-Style Notch Instead of Dynamic Island

Apple's upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, is shaping up to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor. However, one of the biggest surprises is that it will reportedly feature a notch similar to the iPhone 14 instead of Apple's more recent Dynamic Island design. While earlier leaks hinted at a more modern Dynamic Island, the latest reports suggest Apple is opting for a cost-effective approach by sticking with the notch.

Notch or Dynamic Island? The Confusion Around iPhone SE 4's Design

Initial leaks created confusion regarding the iPhone SE 4's display cutout. Renowned leaker Evan Blass previously shared images showcasing the device with a Dynamic Island, aligning it with Apple's latest design language. Similarly, another leak from Majin Bu in February 2024 suggested that Dynamic Island would be introduced in the SE lineup.

However, display industry expert Ross Young contradicts those claims, stating that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a notch, just like the iPhone 14. This prediction shift indicates that Apple might prioritise affordability over cutting-edge design for its budget offering.

Leaked screen protectors for the iPhone SE 4 also suggest a notch design, reinforcing that Apple will reuse the iPhone 14's frame and display components to keep manufacturing costs down.

Apple Drops Touch ID: Face ID Becomes Standard

One of the most significant changes coming to the iPhone SE 4 is the removal of Touch ID. Apple is reportedly eliminating the fingerprint sensor from its iPhone lineup, making Face ID the standard authentication method across all models. This move aligns the SE series with Apple's flagship models, further modernizing its budget lineup.

Expected Specifications of iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to bring several hardware improvements:

Display: 6.1-inch OLED panel

Processor: A17 Pro chip

RAM: 8GB

Rear Camera: Single-lens setup

Face ID Authentication

The inclusion of the A17 Pro chip suggests that the iPhone SE 4 could support Apple Intelligence, given that the iPhone 15 Pro—also powered by the same chip—features Apple's latest AI-driven functionalities.

Some leaks have hinted at a vertical camera bump similar to the rumoured iPhone 16 design, but this detail remains unconfirmed.

Launch Timeline and Expected Pricing

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in the spring of 2025, likely between March and April. Apple appears to be positioning the SE 4 as an affordable option with premium-like features, but pricing remains a key factor.

Globally, the phone is expected to launch under $500 (approximately ₹43,300). Previous reports have suggested a price range of $499 (₹43,200) to $549 (₹47,500), a noticeable increase compared to the iPhone SE 3, which debuted at $429 (₹43,900) in India.

However, in India, the price of the iPhone SE 3 rose to ₹49,900 within months of its release. This raises a crucial question: Will the iPhone SE 4 stay under ₹50,000 in India? With its enhanced features and Apple's pricing trends, it remains to be seen whether the SE 4 will continue to be an attractive budget option.