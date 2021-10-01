October 1 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 1, 2021. Let's begin...



How to Download International Travel Certificate from CoWIN

The travel certificate will mention the date of birth, vaccine name, type, manufacturer, number and dates of doses, month and date, dose batch numbers, and will also mention that the certificate is in compliance with WHO-DDCC: VS data dictionary.

Upcoming Smartphones in October 2021 Under 30K

Please find the list of upcoming smartphones in the month of October 2021 for less than thirty thousand rupees.

Apple Diwali Sale 2021: Free AirPods on Purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

The offer will be available from October 7, 2021, and will allow users to get free AirPods with the wireless case when purchasing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Find details.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Start Tonight - All You Need To Know

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will bring discounts on a large selection of smartphones, laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices. During the sale, Flipkart will also offer a series of mini flash sales, exchange and bundle payment offers and other offers.

Windows 11 Release: Not Many Know About the Biggest Changes Coming

The Windows 11 release date is October 5. It will bring the biggest update to Microsoft Windows since 2015! The most widely used desktop operating system in the world is set to get a host of enhancements and new features, which are expected to take the user experience to another level altogether.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro to Launch in India Today at Noon: Expected Specifications

Globally, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at Rs 60,600 (roughly EUR 699.99) for 12GB + 256GB storage and has two colour options. In India, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price starts at Rs 21,499 and the regular model costs Rs 29,999. Tesla reportedly suing former customers for defamation in China

Electric vehicle company Tesla is reportedly suing two former customers for defamation over comments they have made about the automotive brand in China. According to a new report from the South China Morning Post, the electric vehicle company is suing Han Chao, a former Tesla owner, for defamation over critical posts he made on social media.