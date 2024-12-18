OpenAI Challenges Google: Make ChatGPT Your Default Search Engine on Chrome

OpenAI made the ChatGPT search free for everybody. You can find built powerful alternative to really expensive alternative search engines like Google. Free access was previously limited to paid subscribers. Use this new free capability for contextual search, fast, and detailed responses provided by ChatGPT.

Here is how to do it within a few simple steps in order to have ChatGPT become your default search engine in Google Chrome:

Downloading the ChatGPT Chrome Extension: Go to the chatting extension page and click Download Chrome extension.

Click Add to Chrome on the popup window in Chrome Web Store.

Confirm Installation:

Click Add extension when requested. A confirmation pop-up shows that the installation was successful.

Pin the Extension:

Open chrome's top-right puzzle icon for viewing extensions. Pin the ChatGPT search extension by selecting the Pin icon.

Make ChatGPT Default Search:

Start engaging ChatGPT directly from your address bar. If a pop-up asks you whether to keep ChatGPT or switch back to Google, choose Keep it.

At last, search anything: the local weather or detailed information, right from the address bar of your browser. ChatGPT has become an everyday friendly, efficient tool for online queries.

Try it out and let the power of AI-driven search right at your fingertips.