PUBG fans backlash FAU-G, but still the best free game in India

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards, the game that made the debut for Android users on January 26 after some anticipation and delays, faces backlash from gamers. Several PUBG fans have bombarded FAU-G reviews on Google Play for not being on par with the game that the government banned. The massive criticism has resulted in a sudden drop in the FAU-G rating to 3.2 stars, from 4.5 stars a few days ago. However, at the time of writing, FAU-G is still the top free Google Play game in India.

FAU-G's Google Play listing shows a significant increase in one-star reviews. Some of the one-star reviews specifically refer to the experience that users found to be below their expectations. However, there are many one-star reviews where users compared FAU-G to PUBG Mobile.

"What I was really hoping for was that it would replace PUBG's position, but when I played it, I realized that it is [the] worst game I've ever played in my life. This is really disappointing, "wrote one of the users who gave FAU-G a star rating on Google Play.

Soon after it made a debut last week, FAU-G surpassed five million downloads and became the best free game on Google Play. The game continues to rank highest on Google Play, albeit with a host of negative reviews.

FAU-G was announced right after the government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in India in September. It was initially believed as an alternative to PUBG Mobile. However, instead of offering a battle royale experience and several weapons to choose from, FAU-G debuted simpler gameplay that involved fistfights with enemy groups.