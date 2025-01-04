Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Slashed Before Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch

As Samsung gears up for the launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is now available at an incredible discount. For those planning for a flagship smartphone without breaking the bank, this deal on Amazon makes the Galaxy S23 Ultra a good choice.

Massive Price Drop The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra initially cost Rs.1,49,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, Amazon offers it for just Rs.79,999, a whopping 47% discount. Buyers can further reduce the price by taking advantage of additional bank and exchange offers. Bank Offers: Amazon provides a 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs.1,000 on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, applicable for purchases over Rs.5,000.

Exchange Offers: You can save up to Rs.27,350 by trading in your old smartphone. The exact exchange value depends on the device's model and condition. Premium Features of Galaxy S23 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with high-end specifications and features: Display: A stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours.

Performance: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and paired with 12GB RAM and an Adreno 740 GPU , the device ensures seamless multitasking and superior gaming performance.

Camera Setup: The smartphone boasts a quad-camera system featuring a 200MP primary camera , 10MP telephoto lens , 10MP periscope telephoto , and 12MP ultra-wide lens , making it one of the best camera phones in the market. Don't miss this opportunity to own one of Samsung's most advanced smartphones before the next generation hits the shelves!