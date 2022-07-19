TeamViewer empowers SRF Ltd. with AR-based remote support solution

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced that SRF Limited, a multi-business chemicals corporation engaged in manufacturing industrial and speciality intermediates, has implemented TeamViewer's Augmented Reality (AR) platform Frontline. The solution enables highly efficient remote support and employee training across four SRF plants in India.

Using TeamViewer Frontline's remote support solution xAssist via tablets and smart glasses, SRF can significantly speed up its maintenance and service procedures. Technicians from SRF's Centre of Excellence in Chennai can connect to the devices of on-site staff and remotely guide them through the necessary processes to quickly identify and resolve the specific problems on the machines. Through the 'you see what I see' technology, remotely connected technicians can assist their colleagues on-site by enhancing their field of vision with virtual instructions or markers to overcome hindrances and reduce downtime. Secondly, the technology also provides SRF employees opportunities to learn on the job while connecting with their seniors remotely, working in different locations.

Bimal Puri, Vice President & CIO (Fluoro Chemicals & Technical Textile Business) at SRF Limited, said, "At SRF, we are constantly thriving to improve our processes. Digitalisation always plays a key role in our considerations. Through AR technology, we have reduced machine downtime from sometimes days to a few hours max. The newly implemented digital service and maintenance processes significantly improve our plants' productivity and – simultaneously - ensure knowledge transfer, ultimately resulting in higher customer and employee satisfaction."

Rupesh Lunkad, Managing Director of TeamViewer India said, "TeamViewer is elated to be SRF's trusted partner in empowering them to seamlessly integrate remote support across their geographical presence in India and accelerate their digital transformation journey. They are also exploring new use cases with TeamViewer to increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and scale their business. TeamViewer has demonstrated its capabilities and commitment to supporting our customers in achieving their business objectives, and we are looking forward to bringing value to SRF Limited with this partnership."