Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 29 July 2021

CONTENT Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 29 July 2021. Let's begin...



Twitter to add a new shopping section for brands

Twitter is working to add a new feature to its platform that allows businesses to add a shopping section to the top of their profiles. Twitter's 'Shop Module' launched in the US on Wednesday and offers a carousel of products for visitors to browse. Tapping on a product will link you to a list with the option to make a purchase without leaving the microblogging platform.

Nokia T20 Tablet: Expected Price and Specifications

The Nokia T20 tablet price and specifications have been tipped ahead of its launch. since 2014, it will be the first tablet to debut from the brand and also the first from its licensee HMD Global. The Nokia T20 tablet has been listed on a UK retailer website and may feature Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G variants. The retailer listing shared the UK prices of the upcoming tablet from Nokia and its primary specifications.

Twitter shuts down reopened offices over Delta Covid-19 fears

Twitter is shutting its reopened offices in the United States, while other big tech companies are making vaccination mandatory for on-campus employees, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all U.S employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.

Sony sells 10 million PS5 Consoles; Creates History

Now Sony has sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles. That is more than 2 million sales when compared to the the7.8 million Sony previously revealed in April. So, the PS5 continues to outpace sales of the PS4, making it the fastest-selling console in Sony's history. The PS5 is selling well, but supply is constrained and it is still very tough to buy a console right away thanks to a global chip shortage.

Apple gets patent for in-screen Touch and Face ID

It is rumoured about the iPhone 14 that Apple plans to lose the notch next year, with in-screen Touch ID or Face ID two possible ways to get this. Today a patent granted describes how both forms of biometric authentication could be embedded into the display. It would be possible to embed the front-facing camera into the screen, this may be a later development…

Decide WhatsApp Privacy Case in a Month: EU Watchdog

EU privacy watchdog EDPB on Wednesday gave the Irish data protection agency a month to issue a long-delayed decision on compliance by Facebook's WhatsApp after its peers objected to its draft finding.

Know all about WhatsApp multi-device support

One of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp, the most widely used encrypted messaging application in the world with between 2 and 2.5 billion users, is multi-device messaging support. The company recently discussed the feature and the estimated time for it to begin testing. Since then, the feature has undergone beta testing and some users have been fortunate enough to use the service.



