Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 4 August 2021

WhatsApp finally rolls out disappearing, view once photos and videos feature for all users

WhatsApp is known to add new features to the app regularly in a constant effort to stay ahead of its rivals. This results in very useful chat features that are provided to users. These new WhatsApp chat features can add new functionality, modify the interface, and improve user privacy.

Google to pay creators up to $10K a month on YouTube Shorts

Google-owned YouTube has announced to pay creators up to $10,000 a month for making popular videos on the Shorts app, its TikTok competitor. The company has launched YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100 million fund distributed over 2021-2022.

Google online stores see unannounced Nest security cameras

In fact, Google has leaked some unannounced Nest security cameras directly into its own online store. Google confirmed in January that it would launch a new line of security cameras this year, and it appears the company's store has just revealed what's on the way.

Xiaomi sets Mi Mix 4 release date on August 10

The Mi Mix 4 release date is set for August 10, Xiaomi announced on Wednesday through a trailer posted on Weibo. The new Mi Mix phone is expected to have a list of updates over the existing Mi Mix 3 and Mi Mix 3 5G and may carry an under-display camera.

Chromebooks to include the Google Meet app by default

Chromebooks will now include the Google Meet app by default, a new emoji picker was added in the latest update. Due to pandemic, people have started to trust video conferencing applications such as Google Meet, Zoom, MS Teams, Cisco and others.

Coming Soon: Google Maps' 'Dark Mode' for iPhone users

Tech giant Google has announced new updates -- including Dark Mode -- that is coming to the Google Maps app designed for iPhone users. The most notable new feature is Dark Mode, which Google Maps app users have long been wanting.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on August 18 in India

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition is all set to launch in India on August 18, confirmed the company's CEO Madhav Sheth. Sheth also hinted at the price of the Realme GT 5G, which was originally launched in China in March.



