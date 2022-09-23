ACB nabs Sangem Tahsildar while accepting bribe in Hanumakonda
Highlights
Hanumakonda: Sangem Tahsildar Rajendranath was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 at his house at Nandi Hills here on Friday.
The ACB Officials said that the Tahsildar had demanded the bribe from a farmer over a land registration. It is reported that the ABS sleuths had conducted search in his house.
Sangem mandal falls under the jurisdiction of Warangal district. More details are awaited.
