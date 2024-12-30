Live
- DC conducts surprise inspection of Matha Shishu Kendram
- Revanth Reddy Proposes Installation of Manmohan Singh's Statue in Financial District
- Rahul Gandhi’s Trip Sparks Controversy: BJP MLA Faces CPI Criticism
- Farmers troubled by lack of subsidised machines
- Protecting heart health after menopause
- Simaran Kaur reveals her biggest learning from 2024
- Ram Charan to Grace the Unstoppable with NBK Season 4
- Another Chapter Is About To Unfold
- Delhi ACS Refutes Kejriwal’s Claims Of Probe Against CM Atishi Over Women’s Free Bus Ride Scheme
- Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh
Just In
Allu Arjun's Bail Petition Hearing Today in Nampally Court
The bail petition of popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun will be heard today in the Nampally Court. The police are set to file a counter to the petition during the proceedings.
Hyderabad: The bail petition of popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun will be heard today in the Nampally Court. The police are set to file a counter to the petition during the proceedings.
Allu Arjun, who is currently out on interim bail granted by the High Court, is facing legal scrutiny regarding a case that has garnered significant attention. The actor was granted interim relief earlier, allowing him temporary respite. However, the upcoming hearing will play a crucial role in determining his next steps in the legal process.
The court has scheduled a remand hearing on January 10, during which further developments in the case are expected. As the actor awaits the outcome, his legal team remains prepared to contest the counter arguments filed by the police.