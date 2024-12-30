  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Allu Arjun's Bail Petition Hearing Today in Nampally Court

Highlights

The bail petition of popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun will be heard today in the Nampally Court. The police are set to file a counter to the petition during the proceedings.

Allu Arjun, who is currently out on interim bail granted by the High Court, is facing legal scrutiny regarding a case that has garnered significant attention. The actor was granted interim relief earlier, allowing him temporary respite. However, the upcoming hearing will play a crucial role in determining his next steps in the legal process.

The court has scheduled a remand hearing on January 10, during which further developments in the case are expected. As the actor awaits the outcome, his legal team remains prepared to contest the counter arguments filed by the police.

