Bakrid celebrated in a grand manner
Adilabad: The festival of Bakrid, also known as Eid ul Adha, was celebrated with great fervor and devotion across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.
Muslims gathered in large numbers at Eidghas early in the morning to offer special prayers, marking the beginning of one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.
Dressed in traditional attire, worshippers embraced each other and exchanged greetings of “Eid Mubarak” after the congregational prayers. The atmosphere was filled with joy, and spiritual reflection.
Police and civic authorities ensured tight security and smooth traffic management near mosques and prayer grounds in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad distrits. Several leaders and dignitaries extended their warm greetings to the Muslim communities on this auspicious occasion emphasizing the values compassion, sacrifice and brotherhood.