BC Leader Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj and Family Meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
In a cordial meeting at the Chief Minister's residence in Jubilee Hills, prominent BC (Backward Classes) leader Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj, along with his family, extended a warm invitation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Mudiraj family invited the Chief Minister to attend the wedding ceremony of their son, Sai Rajendra Prasad.
During the meeting, Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj expressed his desire to have the Chief Minister's presence at the upcoming wedding celebrations, which will be a significant occasion for their family. The invitation was received graciously by the Chief Minister, who acknowledged the gesture with warmth and appreciation.
This interaction highlights the ongoing collaboration and cordial relations between political leaders and community representatives, emphasizing the importance of social events in strengthening ties.