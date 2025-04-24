Bhoo Bharati Act 2025: A Game-Changer for Resolving Land Disputes, Says Additional Collector

Gadwal: Additional District Collector Lakshmi Narayana emphasized that the newly introduced Bhoo Bharati Act - 2025, launched by the state government, is a significant step toward resolving long-standing land disputes and urged farmers to gain a complete understanding of its provisions.

Speaking at an awareness seminar on Wednesday held at the Rythu Vedika in K.T. Doddi mandal, the Collector informed farmers about the key features and implementation process of the new law.

He stated that the government had formulated the Bhoo Bharati Act with the sole aim of addressing land-related issues. The Act was designed by a team of experts and senior officials, taking into account the evolution of land administration and previous efforts such as land surveys, passbooks, and the R.O.R. Act.

Lakshmi Narayana explained that the Bhoo Bharati Act aims to resolve various unresolved issues that were not addressed by the Dharani portal. The Act was formally launched by the Chief Minister on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, incorporating the opinions and concerns of farmers to ensure their welfare.

Highlighting a key difference, he noted that while the Dharani system had 33 modules—causing confusion among farmers—the Bhoo Bharati system simplifies the application process by limiting it to just 6 modules. This, he said, will help farmers apply easily according to their specific issues.

A comprehensive appeals system has also been introduced, allowing farmers to escalate land disputes from the Tahsildar level to the CCLA (Chief Commissioner of Land Administration) level. The new law also provides provisions for correcting errors in land records.

As part of the registration or mutation process, a mandatory land survey and preparation of maps will be required, allowing updates to land extent and ownership details. He also assured that pending Sada Bainamas (unregistered agreements of sale) would be resolved under this Act. Tahsildars are directed to investigate such applications within 30 days, after which automatic mutation will occur.

Furthermore, like an Aadhaar card for individuals, each land parcel will be assigned a unique Bhoodhar number, which will help prevent encroachments.

Lakshmi Narayana also mentioned that village-level awareness programs would be conducted to resolve local land issues quickly. Initially, the Bhoo Bharati Act will be piloted in four mandals across the state, followed by one mandal in each district. Necessary changes will be made based on feedback before the law is rolled out across the entire state.

He called on all farmers to understand and make use of the Bhoo Bharati Act, as it would serve as an important tool in protecting land rights and ensuring justice in land-related matters.

The program was attended by RDO Srinivasa Rao, Library Corporation Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Gadwal Market Yard Chairman Nalla Hanumanthu, K.T. Doddi Tahsildar Hari Krishna, along with several farmers and officials.