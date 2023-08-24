BJP to come up with new apps as part of its new social media campaign strategy

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the efforts of the opposition parties to show some sort of unity to take on BJP in the next elections, the saffron party is now re-inventing its social media strategies and is trying to make its presence felt on multiple platforms.

Party sources indicate that soon the BJP would come up with new apps which will be focussed on targeted audience particularly in smaller towns and semi rural areas.

They will also have a new app for holding interactive sessions with the cadre and see that there was no communication gap between the rank and file. Another app would target the floating voters who would not go by BJPs ideology but were with the party based on its performance. BJP through these apps will maintain a direct communication with the voters.

The party leadership feels that during this election social media would play a major role as its users have increased manifold. It has also recognised the importance of reaching out to voters in their own regional language. This election will be a real test of technology as a key differentiator,” party sources add.