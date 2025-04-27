BRS to hold its Rajatotsavam meeting today at Elkathurthy

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is set to hold its Rajatotsavam (silver jubilee) meeting today. Massive arrangements have been made at Elkathurthy, on the outskirts of Warangal, to accommodate the large gathering expected for the event.

Displaying party strength colourfully, BRS cadres will be arriving at the meeting venue on bullock carts, reviving traditional methods of travel as a tribute to the party’s grassroots connect.

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) along with other senior BRS leaders are scheduled to attend and address the gathering, highlighting the party's journey and future plans. The celebrations are expected to draw thousands of supporters, marking a significant moment in the party’s history.